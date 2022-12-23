Marieke Gouda to Open Eau Claire Shop

The rumblings are true: Thorp-based award-winning cheesemaker Marieke Gouda is opening a storefront on Eau Claire’s south side.

The 10,000-square-foot building at 4008 Commonwealth Ave., which previously housed Pier 1 Imports, sat vacant for more than a year before remodeling began, signaling something new would be coming. Since then, the building has been under construction for not one, but three new businesses slated to move in.

Currently, ReV Nails, a luxury nail and beauty salon, has its signage up on the building and will likely be the first of three to open up for business. Crumbl Cookies is slated for a January opening in the space, too, the franchise’s owners told Volume One last summer.

