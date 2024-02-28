Cleveland Kitchen Launches Game-Changing Kimchi Pickles at Whole Foods Nationwide – A Tangy Twist for Pickle and Kimchi Lovers Alike

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Kitchen, a leading innovator and trendsetter in the fermented foods space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new, addictively delicious Kimchi Pickles in 466 Whole Foods Markets stores across the country.

“We are excited to bring our 16 oz Kimchi Pickles to the Whole Foods Market community nationwide,” said Mac Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer, and Co-Founder at Cleveland Kitchen. “This unique offering combines the vibrant and tangy essence of kimchi with the crunchiness of our pickles, creating a one-of-a-kind taste experience that will surely captivate pickle lovers everywhere.”

In addition to pickle lovers, Cleveland Kitchen’s Kimchi Pickles are a great way for people who are “kimchi-curious” to try a kimchi-flavored product with a more approachable, familiar format such as pickles.

Kimchi has been a growing food trend in the United States, with Cleveland Kitchen’s Classic Kimchi item leading category growth (+70%) in the last 6 months. Aside from the burst of flavor kimchi provides, gut health has become increasingly important to American consumers and has them reaching for freshly fermented foods such as pickles, kimchi, and sauerkraut that offer natural probiotics and prebiotics.

Available in 466 Whole Foods Markets locations, Cleveland Kitchen’s Kimchi Pickles can be enjoyed straight out of the container, added to sandwiches, grain bowls, pizza, or any other dish you find worthy!

For more information about Cleveland Kitchen and our delicious, gut-healthy product offerings, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com or follow us on social media @clevelandkitchen.

About Cleveland Kitchen:
Cleveland Kitchen is a Cleveland-based company specializing in creating unique and flavorful gourmet pickles. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and culinary craftsmanship, Cleveland Kitchen has become a trusted name in the world of pickled delights. Our passion for pickles drives us to explore new and exciting flavor combinations, ensuring that every bite is a taste sensation.

