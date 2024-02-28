Truly Grass Fed Expands into Exciting New Category with Launch of Truly Gluten Free, Premium Irish Oat Milk

CHICAGO — Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, has expanded into a new category with the introduction of Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk.

Maintaining the company’s commitment to its Irish farming tradition and heritage, Truly Gluten Free oat milk products are made with 100% gluten free premium Irish oats creating the purest, creamiest flavor. The two varieties, which can be found in the refrigerated section at The Fresh Market locations, include:

Truly Gluten Free Original Oat Milk: contains eight simple quality ingredients; filtered water, gluten free Irish oats, sunflower oil and sea salt. The Original Oat Milk is fortified and, a rich source of Vitamin B2 & B12, D2 and Calcium, perfect over cereal, as part of a smoothie or simply in a cold glass.

contains eight simple quality ingredients; filtered water, gluten free Irish oats, sunflower oil and sea salt. The Original Oat Milk is fortified and, a rich source of Vitamin B2 & B12, D2 and Calcium, perfect over cereal, as part of a smoothie or simply in a cold glass. Truly Gluten Free Extra Creamy Oat Milk: contains only four simple quality ingredients; filtered water, gluten free Irish oats, sunflower oil and sea salt. The Extra Creamy Oat Milk can be steamed, frothed, or served straight up making it an ideal accompaniment to your favorite coffee.

Truly Gluten Free’s Original Oat Milk and Extra Creamy Oat Milk have independent verification across a variety of core measures, including Product Quality, Environmental sustainability, Non-GMO Project Verified. Both varieties are vegan, and plant based, making them Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, Lactose-Free as well as naturally creamy and flavorful.

“Expanding upon the increased consumer enthusiasm in Truly Grass Fed’s naturally delicious butter and cheese, we are excited for shoppers to experience the brand in a new way with our Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk,” said Jaclyn Crabbe, Marketing Director for Truly Grass Fed. “By growing Truly Grass Fed into a new retail category, we are able to reach new customers who are looking to include plant-based products in their diet, need non-dairy alternatives or just want to enjoy the delicious taste of our pure, creamy oat milk.”

Truly Gluten Free’s products are crafted from the finest Irish oats and are part of a farmer-owned co-operative organization. All oats that go into Truly Gluten Free’s products are traceable to 110 Irish family growers who are members of the Irish Grain Assurance Scheme, which has the highest international standard possible for food safety and traceability. Not only does Truly Gluten Free deliver oats that are consistently high quality, have a low CO2 footprint and reduced risk of contamination, but the brand also follows a 14-step promise to guarantee all oats are Gluten Free Certified. Additionally, any waste from the company’s oat mill is recycled as an animal feed ingredient or goes to composting, resulting in zero finished product waste.

“From the way we source our oats at Irish family farms to our recycled packaging, Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk is a continuation of our commitment to remaining sustainable on all fronts,” said Conor O’Donovan, General Manager at Truly Grass Fed. “In addition to being environmentally responsible, we also pride ourselves on delivering superior products. Thanks to Ireland’s temperate climate and strong rainfall, we get the highest quality oats with a delicious nutty flavor that makes our oat milk one-of-a-kind.”

Truly Gluten Free products are available now at select The Fresh Market locations and will be coming soon to additional retail stores nationwide, including Lowes Foods and Natural Grocers. For more information about Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk, please visit www.trulyglutenfree.com and to learn more about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com.

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand’s distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.