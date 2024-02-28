Cacique Foods LLC Embarks on a Feast of Creativity with Periscope as New Creative Agency of Record

IRVING, Texas — Cacique Foods – the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas, chorizos, salsas and dips in the U.S. – is pleased to announce its partnership with Minneapolis-based creative agency Periscope, a Quad company. As creative agency of record, Periscope will work with Cacique to develop brand strategy and campaigns that will further accelerate sustainable growth for the company.

Founded more than 50 years ago upon the core values of Quality, Authenticity, Integrity and Family, Cacique initiated an agency search to bring transformational thinking to its business and the Hispanic food category. Through the agency search, Periscope demonstrated a willingness to challenge category norms as well as a deep understanding of the Cacique consumer, which aligned with the brand’s vision for the next 50 years and made the agency a great match for its growth goals.

“As we embark on the next 50 years of creating authentic Hispanic food products, we are proud to welcome Periscope to our family as an agency partner that aligns with our core values and rapidly scaling business,” said Tirso Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer, Cacique Foods. “We’re excited to have Periscope’s strategic thinking, boundary-pushing creative and deep consumer insights in our corner for our next chapter of growth. With this partnership, we are looking forward to driving growth among our loyal consumer base as well as inviting new consumers across the country to join the Cacique family dinner table.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with an esteemed industry leader like Cacique Foods,” said Annette Fonte, Head of Business & Brand Leadership at Periscope. “It’s an opportunity to be part of the brand’s growth story and to work with an ambitious partner that has a shared penchant for authenticity. We’re enthusiastic about applying our strategic and creative expertise to promote products we love from a brand that’s already a leader in what they do, creating impactful work that speaks to loyal fans and builds awareness with new audiences.”

Periscope will collaborate with Cacique’s media, shopper marketing, public relations and social media agencies on various brand efforts beginning with a new campaign launching mid-2024.

ABOUT CACIQUE FOODS LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country’s top Hispanic food brands — the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Cacique Foods LLC is celebrating 50 years of producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique Foods LLC’s line of products, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com or call (800) 521-6987.

ABOUT PERISCOPE

Periscope, a Quad company, is an award-winning agency that provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands. As a part of Quad, Periscope represents a key creative discipline that enables Quad to provide a full through-the-line offering and help brands reimagine their marketing experience to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless. Learn more at www.periscope.com.