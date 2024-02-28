Wilton’s New and Returning Easter-Inspired Products Create Egg-Cellent Springtime Treats

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–Wilton, a global leader in baking and decorating, is introducing several new Easter-inspired designs to its spring product line. This season, Wilton spring sprinkles, treat bags, and baking cups will include iconic designs featuring a new array of colorful pastels, patterns, and icons such as bunnies and eggs that will help the entire family celebrate the season.

In addition to the new designs, Wilton is also bringing back some fan-favorite seasonal products. Customers can once again enjoy the classic Easter egg-shaped cookie cutters as well as festive sprinkles that have become synonymous with the holiday. With Wilton’s high-quality products and easy-to-follow instructions, bakers and decorators of all experience levels will have the right mix of tools to let their creativity bloom.

“As the Easter holiday approaches, Wilton understands the importance of creating memorable moments with loved ones. With our new and returning springtime offerings, customers can unleash their creativity and bring their Easter visions to life,” said John Hollfelder, Senior Manager, Brand & Product at Wilton. “From whimsical cookies to festive cupcakes and more, Wilton has everything needed to make this Easter season extra special for families.”

Wilton’s New Easter Products:

Easter Sprinkle Bottle: Consisting of an adorable combination of colorful decorative and cracked eggs and hatched baby chicks, this sprinkle mix will have your designs looking eggcellent. Available at Hy-Vee and Wegmans. SRP $5.49.

Returning Spring Favorites:

To learn more about Wilton’s Easter collection and what else is new from Wilton, visit www.wilton.com and follow Wilton on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Facebook.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of baking and decorating in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in bakeware and cake decorating. Learn more at www.wilton.com.