American Bakers Association Reinforces Commitment to Excellence with Updated Bylaws

Washington, DC – In a significant move for the commercial baking industry, the American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to announce that the Board of Governors has approved the adoption of updated bylaws for the organization.



As the leading trade association representing the commercial baking industry, ABA plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of this critical sector. The updated organizational governance underscores ABA’s unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of its members through procedural best practices and transparent processes.



Over the past 12 months, the updates to the ABA bylaws were developed in a collaborative process with the organization’s general counsel, Board of Directors, and professional staff. The revisions were designed to enhance operational efficiency through continuous improvement, and a streamlined governance structure to strengthen member engagement.



“The review of the bylaws was an organizational imperative to ensure ABA was operating as a best-in-class association for its members,” said ABA Chair Cordia Harrington. “The bylaw updates are a testament to our collective effort and foresight. I am proud of the thoughtful and diligent work of the ABA Board and staff on this initiative and know the updates will serve the membership well.”



“ABA is steadfast in its commitment to growing, connecting, and enhancing the baking industry,” said ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “None of which would be possible without a strong foundation. We are confident these updated bylaws give us the necessary foundation to support the industry’s continued growth and success most professionally.”



For more information about the bylaw updates, members and interested parties should contact ABA Corporate Secretary Christina Donnelly at cdonnelly@americanbakers.org.

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 300 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.



Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace.