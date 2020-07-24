Starbucks is Launching Oat and Almond Milk Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers

It’s always music to our ears when a major company unveils a new vegan release. Today, that sing-song buzz comes courtesy of Starbucks and Nestlé. Earlier this week, the companies announced that two new Non-Dairy Creamers are launching nationwide.

Available in Hazelnut Latte and Caramel Macchiato, the products will be sold in the refrigerated dairy aisle at grocery chains across the country starting in August. The Hazelnut Latte is described, per the press release, as being “crafted with flavors of rich hazelnuts to pair perfectly with our coffee for a delicious morning sip,” while the Caramel Macchiato is “made with sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor.” Both non-dairy creamers are made with a blend of almond milk and oat milk and boast the rich texture you know and love from conventional dairy creamers.

These new releases join the lineup of traditional dairy creamers that the two brands launched less summer and give vegans, the lactose-intolerant, and plant-curious folks alike the chance to indulge in a sweet, luxurious creamer.

