Armored Fresh Expands Line of Zero Dairy Cheese Alternatives With Launch of Oat Milk Cheese Slices

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Armored Fresh, the South Korean food tech company dedicated to revolutionizing the food industry through innovative dairy cheese alternatives, is launching a new version of its popular American Slices and offers consumers a wider range of zero dairy options: Oat Milk Cheese. Armored Fresh is at the forefront of the oat milk cheese category, offering the first commercially available slices made with fermented oat milk that mimics the sharp, salty, and nutty notes that people crave in real dairy. This new product is currently available for food service partnerships in New York and has plans to expand availability to additional states, retailers and direct-to-consumer markets.

“It’s our mission to prioritize consumers’ well being by creating delicious products that everyone can enjoy, which is why expanding into oat milk to provide a dairy-free option to give consumers a wider variety to choose from was a clear next step,” said Rudy Yoo, CEO and Founder of Armored Fresh. “We’ve worked extensively with our R&D team to create an option that rivals traditional dairy cheese and are excited to expand our food service partnerships with this new offering.”

As part of the product development process, the R&D team at Armored Fresh conducted numerous trials to find the optimal blend that replicates the rich and creamy texture of its original almond milk American Slices. The final result perfectly captures the distinctive taste and melting properties of traditional dairy cheese, and does not contain soy, gluten, dairy, preservatives, or artificial flavors.

Since launching in October 2022, Armored Fresh cheeses are available in over 100 retailers within the New York market as well as direct-to-consumer in 16 states. The brand continues to experience fast growth and has been building a presence at key industry trade shows, such as the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show and CES, with plans to attend more throughout the year.

About Armored Fresh

Armored Fresh is the #1 Food Tech company in South Korea specializing in alternative dairy products. Our innovative approach to plant-based cheese prioritizes consumers’ well-being + environmental footprint. At Armored Fresh, we make almond milk cheese that tastes great. Through our products, we are protecting people and the environment with one tasty bite at a time. Armored Fresh is available DTC at armoredfresh.shop/, natural retailers across the east coast and national retail chain, Kroger, as well as through food service partnerships.

For More Information: https://www.armoredfresh.com