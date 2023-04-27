Cold Cuts Market Size to Grow by USD 153.31 Billion From 2022 to 2027

NEW YORK – The latest report on cold cuts market is estimated to register an incremental growth of by USD 153.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, over at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products drives the market growth during the forecast period. The habit of eating processed meats is becoming popular among consumers. But these have negative effects on one’s health as it contains high levels of sodium and fat and it is adding up to consumers’ health concerns. For this reason, producers have started offering low-fat and low-sodium versions of cold cuts to satisfy consumer demand for healthier options. To release healthier product variants that appeal to customers who are concerned about their health, major players in the market have responded by making R&D investments. Hence, it is anticipated that consumers will continue to prioritize their health and well-being when making food choices. Thus, this is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Scope

