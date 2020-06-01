Tortilla Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand For Convenience Foods to Boost Growth

LONDON–Technavio has been monitoring the tortilla market and it is poised to grow by $ 10.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Easy Food Inc., General Mills Inc., GRUMA SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

