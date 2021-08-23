Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone Wins World Dairy Expo Cheese and Butter Grand Champion

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Chocolate Mascarpone placed first in its category and was named the Cheese and Butter Grand Champion for the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product contest sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. The Chocolate Mascarpone was chosen from a field of over 1,400 entries.

Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone is the latest specialty from Crave Brothers. This rich cheese is made by combining fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers own dairy herd with chocolate Irish crème. The alcohol-free flavor of classic Irish cream liqueur makes Chocolate Mascarpone an ideal dessert ingredient for guests of all ages. With its velvety texture and chocolaty flavor, you can simply add it to dessert cheese boards with berries and cookies or create specialty desserts like Chocolate Mascarpone Pie.

“We are so honored to receive this prestigious award. Our chocolate mascarpone has become a favorite among our consumers and has received top awards in other contests,” said Crave Brothers’ founder George Crave.

Crave Brothers new Chocolate Mascarpone received a First Place Award at the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair and the 2019 American Cheese Society Competition and was named one of the Top 20 cheeses at the American Cheese Society event. The Grand Champion Chocolate Mascarpone will be auctioned off at the World Dairy Expo in Madison on Tuesday, September 28.

Several factors set Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese apart.

• Licensed cheese maker George Crave oversees the making of all the Crave Brothers handcrafted artisan cheeses, using milk from the family’s own dairy herd.

• Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is sustainably produced in the family’s farmstead cheese-making facility that practices water conservation, recycling, and uses 100 percent green power. Their anaerobic biodigester produces enough electricity to power the Crave Brothers Farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.

Every pound of cheese made by George Crave, a licensed cheese maker, is made with milk from the family’s herd. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.

For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese or to purchase its cheeses, visit www.cravecheese.com.