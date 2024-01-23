Cypress Grove Unveils 2024 Nationwide Campaign, “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling”

Arcata, CA — Cypress Grove will enchant cheese enthusiasts nationwide in 2024 with the new campaign “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling,” which shines a spotlight on the iconic goat cheese. Debuting at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 21 – 23, 2024, the campaign taps into the undeniable allure of Humboldt Fog, celebrated for its ability to evoke strong feelings.

Cypress Grove Managing Director Pamela Dressler expressed excitement about the campaign: “Our research showed us that Humboldt Fog is more than just cheese; it’s a social sidekick. It calms, delights, and impresses,” she stated.

Rooted in this consumer research, the year-long campaign “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling” aims to reignite the passion of devoted fans, urging them to embrace the delightful experience of Humboldt Fog more frequently. Teaming up with retailers nationwide to introduce a splashy April Spotlight and year-long activations, Humboldt Fog will be more accessible than ever before.

Continuing the focus, Cypress Grove will be driving sales to key retailers with strong digital engagement, advertising, Instacart promotion, social media promotion, influencer engagement, in-store contests, restaurant partnerships, and much more.

Marketing Director Christy Khattab added, “It was amazing to learn how passionate our consumers are about Humboldt Fog, and our goal this year is to harness that passion, inspiring them to indulge more often. We believed and now know, there’s ‘Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling’.”

Attendees at the Winter Fancy Food Show will be treated to a Humboldt Fog experience that showcases a “Secret Life of Cheese” tasting table, new eye catching labels, an instax instant photo opportunity, and the opportunity to speak with a Sales Representative to learn more about the year-long retail activations for the “Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling” campaign.

Never short on cheese or ideas, attendees can also enjoy tasting newest additions to the Cypress Grove line: Aged Goat Milk Cheddar, Meyer Lemon & Honey, and Hatch Chile as well as their other beloved cheeses.

THE GROVERS

Cypress Grove® is the leading producer of delicious American goat cheese that makes you want to do the happy dance, including Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original®. Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn, Cypress Grove conjures cheeses across three product lines that complete every cheese case: fresh, soft-ripened, and aged. Proudly based in Arcata, California, Cypress Grove transforms the ordinary to extraordinary, producing unforgettable cheeses and leading the charge in the American cheese movement. In 2023, Cypress Grove was the proud recipient of 15 awards for their cheese selections. For more information, please visit cypressgrovecheese.com, like on Facebook (facebook.com/cypressgrove), and follow on Instagram (instagram.com/cypressgrovers).

The “Original American Original®”, Humboldt Fog was conceived in a dream over 40 years ago. This masterpiece paved the way for soft-ripened goat cheese in America and each handcrafted Humboldt Fog wheel features a distinctive ribbon of edible vegetable ash.