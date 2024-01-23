10 Proven Tips to Help You Find and Keep Great Staff

One of the biggest challenges in running a successful floral business is attracting and retaining talented staff. Since the pandemic, finding and keeping the right people has been even more challenging. Yet having great staff and keeping them happy and engaged is the key to building a thriving business. To help you succeed in this area, here are ten tips Human Resources experts have found successful.

1. Provide Competitive Compensation and Benefits

To attract and retain the best talent, offer competitive salaries and hourly wages, along with standard benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and retirement plans, if possible. To know what’s competitive in your area, you’ll need to understand local wage rates, consult industry associations, and consider the cost of living. You can also look at what similar businesses in your area offer — not just floral businesses but other businesses of a similar size or revenue.

2. Have Flexible Work Schedules

Employees value flexibility more than ever, so it’s vital to provide flexible work schedules. This can be challenging, particularly during holidays and specific events, but it can be done. Offer rotating shifts, flexible start, and end times, and have a clear and fair system for time-off requests. Work schedules will vary, and the goal is to find a balance that meets your business needs while providing your employees with the flexibility they value.

