Mother’s Day Floral Spending Forecast: a Blooming Great Holiday

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral April 26, 2022

Mother’s Day is here again, and we know you’re well into your preparations! And despite the shipping delays, price increases, and supply chain issues we’ve all faced, you’ve shown you’re smart, creative, and can rise to the occasion. Those abilities will be essential for Mother’s Day!

Judging from the most recent sales statistics, it’s clear that people want to celebrate this holiday more than ever. That makes sense, of course, since after two years of a pandemic, customers want to show their mothers how much they appreciate them. And they’ll undoubtedly be doing that with flowers.

Overall Spending

As to overall spending for Mother’s Day, The National Retail Federation found that in 2021, spending was expected to be a record $28.1 billion. Individual spending was also a record, at $220 per person. And this year, with fewer COVID restrictions, those numbers are expected to increase.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

Related Articles

Floral

4 Tips to Combat Rising Costs

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral March 14, 2022

The costs of goods are rising everywhere these days, and we’re certainly feeling it in the floral industry. Rio Roses’ Director of Sales, Oscar Fernandez, recently shared some hard, cold facts about this: Packaging prices are up 30 to 40 percent. Mandated labor costs are up by 7.5 percent in Ecuador and 10 percent in Colombia. Freight is up between 30 and 35 percent. And this is just a partial list. So, how do you protect your profit margins with all these rising costs? Here are four important ways:

Floral

Flowers: A Positive Solution to the Effects of Social Distancing

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral May 6, 2020

A few months ago, the term “social distancing” was relatively unknown; now, it’s a permanent part of everyone’s vocabulary. Social distancing brings with it a host of mental, physical, and emotional effects, from fear and anxiety to boredom to anger and frustration. These feelings aren’t going away any time soon. Still, there is a way to help alleviate this “staying inside all day” fatigue: Flowers.