Egglife Foods Seeks to Flip the Tortilla Category on its Head, Continues Expansive Retail Growth in 2021

CHICAGO — Egglife Foods, the innovative food company reimagining carb-heavy foods, will finish out the year with continued retail expansion, disrupting the category in over 100 unique retailers, with 10,000 committed doors across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Since the launch of Egglife Foods in October of 2019, the company has continued to garner the interest of retailers nationwide with its debut, innovative egglife® product, a better-for-you wrap that provides consumers taste, nutrition and versatility. In the first year in market, the company increased the number of retail locations where egglife is available from 173 to 2,358. As the company reaches the end of its second year in market, egglife is available in over 5,500 retail locations across the U.S. with another 4,500 locations launching by the end of Q1 2022, tripling distribution in just over one year.

Recent retail expansions include expanded availability with The Kroger® Company in Michigan and Atlanta, Walmart expansions across multiple regions, expansion at Super Target locations nationwide, distribution at Ahold stores such as Giant Foods and Stop & Shop and distribution at Wholefoods Southwest.

“At a time when consumers are going for tried-and-true products and not typically sampling or even picking up new products on shelf, Egglife has been receiving exponential growth during the pandemic — and retailers are noticing,” said Ross Lipari, chief sales officer at Egglife Foods. “Egglife is a true category trailblazer, taking tortillas traditionally filled with carbs and transforming them to a nutritious, zero sugar, low-carb option. And unlike other better-for-you alternatives, the taste and versatility of egglife wraps keep our consumers coming back as loyalists.”

In 2021, Egglife Foods expanded its portfolio of products with the launch of the everything bagel egglife egg white wrap, as well as launched its direct-to-consumer website, which was the most successful first month of a DTC launch that Kehe, a major distributor that 80% of newly launched items go through, has ever executed. Egglife Foods is also continuing to strategically build out its industry-leading leadership team with the addition of Stephanie Artnak Everett, Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer, and Shellie Davis, Chief Financial Officer in 2021.

“We’re thrilled with the growth we’ve seen over the past two years, and our trusted relationships with our retail partners makes all the difference,” said David Kroll, chief executive officer of Egglife Foods. “egglife egg white wraps provide a unique, and much needed, alternative to tortillas — and with the demand we’re seeing, it’s clear this is what consumers continue to crave. This is only the beginning for Egglife Foods and we look forward to the opportunity to continue innovating and growing in the years to come.”

Egglife Foods continues to gain momentum and keep health-conscious consumers top of mind as it reimagines the future of food with its product innovations. egglife® egg white wraps offer a low-carb, high protein tortilla alternative made of egg whites with 94% fewer carbs, 67% fewer calories and 67% more protein versus the leading flour tortilla. Each egglife® wrap has 1g carbs or less, 35 calories or less, at least 5g of protein, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in five delicious flavors – original, everything bagel, italian style, rye style and southwest style.

To find egglife egg white wraps in a store near you, visit our store locator at https://www.egglifefoods.com/store-locator/ or shop directly at shop.egglifefoods.com. To learn more about Egglife Foods, visit www.egglifefoods.com.