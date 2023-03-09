Elevate Your Cheese Career with American Cheese Society Certifications

The 2023 Annual American Cheese Society Conference is just around the corner, and the American Cheese Education Foundation (ACEF) is helping to bring the excitement with multiple scholarships up for grabs! ACEF be awarding a variety of named scholarships (see below), and a mixture of full scholarships that cover registration, travel stipends, and hotel costs, and partial scholarships that cover registration.

The best part? These scholarships are available to cheesemakers, retailers, chefs, students, and all other cheese professionals! ACS & ACEF wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to attend and learn from the best in the industry, so they’re encouraging everyone to apply for a chance to be awarded.

To ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to receive a scholarship, only one scholarship will be awarded per company, even if multiple employees apply. If you’re not chosen for a scholarship, you’ll receive a discount code for the lowest cost of an ACS Conference registration.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to attend the 2023 Annual American Cheese Society Conference with the help of ACEF’s scholarships. Apply now and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of cheese like never before!

More Scholarships

These scholarships have an extra step in the application

The Peterson Company Scholarship for BIPOC Advancement

ACEF is continuing The Peterson Company Scholarship for BIPOC Advancement to fund an Individual membership with ACS for the year, attendance to this year’s ACS Conference, including registration fees, hotel, and travel, and the fee to take this year’s Certified Cheese Professional® Exam.

Applicants must identify as a Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color and have been accepted to take this year’s ACS CCP™ exam.

The Forever Cheese Scholarship for Cheesemongers

New this year is the Forever Cheese Scholarship for Cheesemongers, which is open to cheesemongers who wish to attend the annual ACS conference. The scholarship is open to all those employed as a cheesemonger at the time of application and whose employer must not be providing financial support for them to attend the conference.

The Forever Cheese Scholarship for Cheesemongers will cover costs for one person to attend the ACS conference, including registration fees, hotel, and travel. It will also cover the cost of the ACS CCP™ exam or T.A.S.T.E. Test®, if applicable.

To apply, applicants should submit a short letter explaining how they are making an impact in the cheese community in the optional field on the ACS & ACEF Scholarship application.

The Comté Association Conference Fund

The Comté Association Conference Fund is open to all applicants who have been accepted for this year’s Certified Cheese Professional® (CCP) exam and seek to attend the ACS annual conference. The Comté Association Conference Fund will cover the cost of one full conference registration per recipient.