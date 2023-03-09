Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative to Give Back to Membership

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will award five $2,000 secondary education scholarships to its membership, the cooperative announced today. Two scholarships will be awarded to students currently enrolled in college or university or a two-year technical, junior or community college. Three scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors.

Applicants must be high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. The area of study does not need to be agriculture related.

“Edge believes that education remains the foundation of progress. This program is a testament to that belief,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Trotter said. “By investing back into our members, we not only create opportunities for them but build better rural communities for our farms.”

Only dependents of Edge members qualify.

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership, participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience.

The full application and guidelines can be found on the Edge website. Applications must be submitted through the online application portal by May 1. Online applications can be found here. For more information, contact Lauren Laubscher at 715-584-7117 or llaubscher@voiceofmilk.com.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.