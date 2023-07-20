Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Board Appoints Brady Janzen to Interim Term

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Brady Janzen, a partner of Riverview, LLP in Morris, Minn., will serve an interim term on the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative board of directors, the co-op announced.

Janzen was appointed to serve in a vacancy left by Mitch Davis, who sold his Minnesota dairies and has transitioned to an advisory role on the Edge board with his previous experience in dairy farming and processing. Janzen’s term will be up in 2024.

Janzen has been with Riverview for ten years. Riverview is a diversified agricultural business based in Morris, Minn., that owns and manages a number of dairy farms in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico. His primary responsibilities at Riverview include the permitting and development of new farms, as well as managing ongoing compliance. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris and his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law (Minneapolis).

“I’m honored to be selected for this position on the Edge board of directors and serve alongside such progressively-minded individuals,” Janzen said. “Being part of an organization that effectively serves as the voice of milk and drives real change serving the modern dairy farmer is a true privilege.”

Other board members: Brody Stapel of Double Dutch Dairy in Cedar Grove, Wis., president; Michael Crinion of Ash Grove Dairy in Lake Benton, Minn., vice president; Heidi Fischer of Fischer-Clark Dairy in Hatley, Wis., secretary; Jamie Witcpalek of Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee, Wis., treasurer; Justin Peterson of Creamery Creek Holsteins in Bangor, Wis.; Josh Meissner of Norm-E-Lane in Chili, Wis.; and Jay Stauffacher of Highway Dairy in Darlington, Wis. Mitch Davis and dairy economist Dr. Marin Bozic are advisory members.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within our communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is the third largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.