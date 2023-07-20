Cybake Celebrates Twenty-Five Years of Happy Bakers

Cybake bakery software is now 25 years old. What a great journey!

When I founded the company in 1998, I brought a PC-based bakery management app that I had developed with me that was used by less than a handful of commercial craft bakers.

In June 1998, RedBlack Software (as we were formerly known) shipped our first copies of what was now called Cybake to new customers. Slowly but surely, its popularity amongst British and then Irish bakeries rose over the years.

By 2016, the company had reached a crossroads. Cybake had now been through three versions, we had many happy users, and a fair number of those were large companies.

