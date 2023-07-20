Dairy Council of California Awarded $250,000 Grant From Legacy Health Endowment in Support of Nutrition Security in the First 1,000 Days of Life

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To support its efforts to improve nutrition security during the earliest stages of life, Dairy Council of California is thrilled to partner with Community Health Centers of America on a $250,000 grant awarded by the Legacy Health Endowment in Turlock. Through the grant, Dairy Council of California will partner with CHCA and other local organizations to provide evidence-based, culturally relevant nutrition education training and resources to health care providers and residents in Gustine, as well as extra funds for mothers and families with children between 6 months and 2 years of age to purchase nutrient-dense milk and dairy foods.

“The Legacy Health Endowment is pleased to award a grant to Community Health Centers of America and Dairy Council of California, long known for their commitment to collaboration and dedication to improving nutrition security and championing community health. Their partnership will have an immediate and sustainable impact. Funds will be used to highlight the importance of dairy as part of healthy eating patterns to underserved communities in the critical first 1,000 days of life,” states Jeffrey Lewis, CEO, Legacy Health Endowment.

Nutrition fuels optimal growth and development from the start, which is why equipping parents of infants and toddlers with access to healthy foods and nutrition education is essential. Nutrition security is defined as reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food to avoid hunger and stay healthy.

Health professionals have a unique window of opportunity to share reliable nutrition information with parents and caregivers about nutrient-dense foods to support children and families in reaching their full potential. That is why collaborating with CHCA on the community program as both clinic partner and funding agency is so impactful.

“CHCA provides dependable, affordable and compassionate healthcare services in regions that are historically underserved. Our commitment to improving health equity in underserved communities is made possible with partnerships like this one, which helps us in our quest to impact the health of entire communities,” states CEO Naresh Channaveerappa of CHCA.

Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio explains further: “We are deeply honored for the collaboration with CHCA and to be awarded the grant from the Legacy Health Endowment. Proper nutrition during the earliest stages of life supports a foundation for lifelong health and success. We believe in maximizing resources through collaboration and collective impact. This project will provide the opportunity for Dairy Council of California to work with local partners in Gustine to improve nutrition security by helping families stretch their food dollars while also supporting a healthy start in early life, through the introduction of wholesome first foods in a culturally relevant way.”

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy ag literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About Legacy Health Endowment

Legacy Health Endowment provides funding and technical support to create health care solutions and facilitate improved wellness within 19 specific cities and zip codes in Stanislaus and Merced counties. The mission of Legacy Health Endowment is to improve the health and health care of all residents residing under its jurisdiction by increasing access to various health care services and educating people about healthy lifestyle decisions. Legacy Health Endowment’s objective is to dramatically improve the quality of life within the Greater LHE Community by bringing together resources, expertise, vision and belief to make a difference. An emerging area of interest at Legacy Health Endowment is supporting the postnatal health of mom and baby to achieve the best start in life. Learn more at legacyhealthendowment.org.

About Community Health Centers of America

Community Health Centers of America began its journey in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing dependable, affordable and compassionate health care services in regions that are historically underserved. Its commitment to underserved regions will attract providers who want to partner in the quest to impact the overall health of entire communities. Community Health Centers of America currently has clinics serving the Mariposa, Livingston and Gustine communities. Learn more at chcahealth.org.