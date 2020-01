WASHINGTON – When France decided to tax America’s tech companies, the Trump administration decided to hit the French where it hurts – in exports of cheese, Champagne and handbags.

But trade experts and Arizona business owners say it’s U.S. consumers and small businesses who will likely end up paying the price.

“It really bothers me,” said Joel LaTondress, owner of Arcadia Premium in Phoenix, which sells craft beer, wines and cheeses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cronkite News