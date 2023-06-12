The Brazilian Embassy in Washington invites you to participate in ExpoQueijo Brasil 2023 and the Araxa International Cheese Awards to be held from August 24 to 27, 2023, in the municipality of Araxa, in Minas Gerais.

ExpoQueijo Brasil 2023 will present the most advanced technologies, products, and techniques in the cheese industry. The event will also host a Technical Forum for the dissemination of knowledge to improve production processes, logistics and the artisanal cheese market.

The International Competition of Artisanal Cheeses, an event that celebrates cheeses from Brazil and around the world, will take place in the context of ExpoQueijo Brasil 2023 and its Araxa International Cheese Awards.

Information on the event, submitting cheese samples to the competition, and registering international jurors can be found in the files attached to this message.