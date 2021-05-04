Fifth Season Expands its Line of Prepared Meals for Giant Eagle and Doorstep Delivery

PITTSBURGH — The high-tech vertical farming system created by the team at Braddock-based Fifth Season continues to prove out its promise to get just-harvested, locally-grown food into the hands of more shoppers.

Fifth Season’s new salad SKU added to its prepared salad line is the Caesar Shakeup. The line expansion is the result of the success of Fifth Season’s other ready-to-eat salads sold at Giant Eagle, the brand’s cornerstone retail partner, and also the growth of Fifth Season’s doorstep delivery business. Like all Fifth Season products, the Caesar salad features greens grown and harvested inside of its fully-automated farm. Fifth Season’s Caesar Shakeup salads are available at all Giant Eagle locations at a retail price of $5.99, and will also be available for doorstep delivery to shoppers in the Pittsburgh area.

Fifth Season’s Caesar Shakeup is a 250-calorie, vegetarian remix of the classic favorite:

“Forkable” baby romaine leaves

Shredded carrots

White beans

Mini pretzel bites

Creamy Caesar dressing

“We love that the Caesar Shakeup combines a classic flavor with elements that are totally unexpected,” says Fifth Season Product Manager, Emily Ellis. “The flavors and textures in this salad make it really cravable – we think shoppers will prefer it to the anchovies or croutons found in traditional Caesars.” The Caesar Shakeup joins the brand’s other salad mixes including: Toasted Tuscan, Crunchy Sesame, Spicy Southwest and Sweet Grains. Currently, doorstep delivery subscriptions are available to Pittsburgh-area residents, and both greens and salads can be ordered online for delivery at www.fifthseasonfresh.com.

“Our expansion of the salad line gets us one step closer to pioneering a new standard of freshness in every city to decentralize the fresh produce supply chain and create local, community-focused food experiences people want,” says, Fifth Season CEO and Co-founder, Austin Webb.

About Fifth Season

Fifth Season’s vertical farm is located in Braddock, adjacent to the oldest still-operating steel mill in the country. The company was founded by graduates of Carnegie Mellon University who remain committed to Pittsburgh by supporting local organizations including 412 Food Rescue and For Good PGH. Fifth Season’s vertical farms combine proprietary robotics and AI with sustainable agriculture to disrupt the country’s $60 billion produce market and deliver an entirely new category of hyper-local, fresh food. Fifth Season’s newest vertical farm in Braddock, Pa., a historic steel town on the edge of Pittsburgh, features a 25,000-sq.-ft. grow room with twice the growing capacity of traditional vertical farms. It is set to grow more than 500,000 lbs. of produce in its first full year of operation. The company’s fresh, tender lettuces, spinach, arugula, “Bridge City” and “Three Rivers” blends, as well as their herbs, receive individualized attention as sensors monitor every condition — humidity, pH, light, nutrient mix — and adjust to each plant’s needs. Fifth Season can even determine the perfect nourishment to give varietals their own buttery or crispy, soft, sharp, or tangy flavor and texture. For more information on Fifth Season, its technology and produce, visit www.fifthseasonfresh.com.