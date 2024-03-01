Fine Choice Foods Springs into US Marketplace, Rolls into Retail Locations Nationwide

RICHMOND, British Columbia — Fine Choice Foods, a leading producer of Asian-inspired foods throughout North America, announced its line of fresh SUMM! branded products are now available to hungry customers in the deli sections of grocery stores throughout the United States – including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw’s, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Family Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets, and Fresh Thyme – with more on the way. In addition, while SUMM! products have been available at US Club stores for more than 15 years, the SUMM! retail packs are also now accessible via HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit delivery service.

Founded as a small, family-owned store employing three people in Vancouver, BC, Fine Choice Foods is a market-leading producer of high-quality, fresh Asian-inspired foods specializing in spring rolls, gyoza dumplings and the original apple pie roll under the SUMM! brand.

“Our expansion into the US retail market is a significant milestone as part of our long-term plan for growth,” said Jason Longden, CEO of Fine Choice Foods. “We’re fulfilling the demands of our existing customers while also on track to win over hearts and palates across the United States, redefining a true spring roll experience by offering a light, crispy delicacy that will make egg rolls a thing of the past.”

Following the rebranding of its SUMM! line of products in 2022, Fine Choice Foods opened a second state-of-the-art facility to support the company’s continued growth strategy with existing customers while developing new relationships with national retailers throughout the United States.

“We take immense pride in curating high-quality, fresh products – available in the deli section as opposed to the freezer aisle – all focused on the rich flavors of Asian cuisine,” said Emily Tang, Chief Innovation Officer at Fine Choice Foods. “Bringing SUMM! products to the forefront of US retailers is not just a business achievement but a chance to share our passion and culture with all of our neighbors across the border.” As the niece of the founding family, Ms. Tang has been an integral part of SUMM!’s remarkable journey, witnessing its transformation from humble beginnings to its current state of extraordinary growth and success.

The word SUMM! signifies ‘heart’ in Cantonese, reflecting family-inspired recipes crafted with love using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

About Fine Choice Foods

Located in Richmond, BC, Fine Choice Foods is a market-leading producer of high-quality Asian-inspired foods for the North American market. Founded by the Lui family in 1986, Fine Choice Foods specializes in spring rolls, gyoza dumplings, and the original apple pie roll under the SUMM! brand. Starting as a small store on Cambie Street in Vancouver employing three people, the company has grown to a staff of more than 300, serving consumers throughout Canada and the United States from two facilities totaling more than 100,000 sq ft. For more information, please visit www.SUMMFOODS.com.