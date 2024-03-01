Cafe Spice Launches New Retail Combo Meals for the New Year

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – Cafe Spice, the award-winning, globally-inspired brand, recently announced that they have developed two new retail combo meals, Butter Paneer and Chicken Cashew Korma, for consumers to purchase in the prepared food aisle. Currently stocked in limited grocers, plans for extended distribution across additional retailers throughout the country, are forthcoming. The two new meals, both paired with their signature basmati rice, will highlight the aromatic and distinct flavors reminiscent of regions of India that Cafe Spice is known for.

Cafe Spice is a family owned business dedicated to sourcing high quality ingredients to stay true to the authenticity inspired by India. They produce signature meals like the Sofi award-winning Chicken Tikka Masala, and the iconic Chicken Vindaloo, among other distinguished Indian dishes. All of their meals are certified gluten-free by WFCF (Where Food Comes From), and offer additional dietary options like vegetarian, plant-based, and dairy-free.

“We are thrilled to expand our prepared Indian meal portfolio with the launch of Butter Paneer and Chicken Cashew Korma,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice. “I’m very proud of the flavor profiles that we put into these new selections to showcase the distinct reflection of Indian comfort food.”

Developed with recipes influenced by Cafe Spice’s Culinary Ambassador, celebrated chef, author, and restaurateur, Hari Nayak, their new meals are sure to make an outstanding addition to prepared food aisles everywhere.

Available in 16 oz microwavable packages, Butter Paneer is made up of deliciously fried pieces of Indian cheese, simmered in a rich tomato cream sauce. Chicken Cashew Korma contains tender pieces of white meat chicken gently cooked in a creamy cashew curry sauce. Both preparations are paired with fluffy basmati rice.

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his entrepreneurial son Sameer Malhotra had a vision: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine inspire authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food that is accessible. This commitment to delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Culinary Ambassador, Chef Hari Nayak, an integral part of the Cafe Spice team has an adventurous cooking style, inspiring uniquely distinct meals. Their heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to a rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, featuring gluten-free, plant based, and vegetarian options. Meals are easily obtainable across the country because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of ethnic cuisines, visit CafeSpice.com.