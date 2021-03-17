Cafe Spice Introduces Naan Toasties

WINDSOR, N.Y. — Cafe Spice’s new Naan Toasties are the perfect solution for those looking to indulge in the bold flavors of Indian street food without buying a plane ticket. These convenient, on-the-go sandwiches combine the comfort of a grilled cheese with authentic Indian flavors, fresh ingredients, gooey, melted cheese and crispy Naan bread.

Inspired by Cafe Spice’s Culinary Director, Chef Hari Nayak’s childhood memories and recent visits to India, Naan Toasties emulate one of his all-time favorites – an Indian grilled cheese sandwich known as a “Mumbai Toastie.” Naan Toasties are ready to enjoy in a matter of minutes and are available at all Whole Foods Markets North Atlantic locations, Fresh Thyme and Gelson’s Markets. The three varieties include:

Chutney Chicken Naan Toastie: Juicy pieces of chicken are smothered in a tangy cilantro-mint chutney, then nestled between two hearty pieces of Naan, and topped with a layer of cheddar jack cheese.

Cauli Tikka Naan Toastie: Cauliflower is roasted with tandoori spices, tossed with a tangy tikka masala sauce, topped with cheddar jack cheese, and cushioned between two perfectly grilled crusty Naan slices.

Chicken Tikka Naan Toastie: Creamy chicken and the zest of the tikka masala are complemented by oozy melted cheddar jack cheese, all held together by crispy, crusty slices of Naan.

“Our mission has always been to provide easy access to authentic, high-quality global cuisine. When the current health crisis began changing our social norms, the Cafe Spice team worked tirelessly to come up with a product that stood by our mission,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-Founder of Cafe Spice. “Whether quickly heating up lunch while working from home or grabbing a snack as you run out the door, Naan Toasties pack the tradition of Indian street food in a ready-to-eat sandwich.”

Cafe Spice is a leader in ready-to-eat global cuisines including Indian, Thai and Mexican meals. Hand crafted in a USDA Kitchen in New York’s Hudson Valley, Cafe Spice products are made with clean ingredients and humanely raised meats, free of antibiotics.

Naan Toasties are the latest offering in a strong line-up of award-winning entrees, small bites, and sandwiches. Available in 8 oz. servings, each Naan Toastie is prepared fresh and found at retailers in the deli and prepared foods section for $5.99- $7.99. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of adventurous, global cuisines, visit CafeSpice.com.

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his son Sameer Malhotra had a vision in 2003: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine power authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food for the soul. This commitment to fresh, clean and delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Cafe Spice’s heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality natural and fine-dining ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, and Cafe Spice features gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Meals are easily accessible across the United States, because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. Learn more at CafeSpice.com.