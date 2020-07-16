Foie Gras Back on the Menu in California After Court Ruling

LOS ANGELES — Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a federal judge ruled the health code doesn’t prevent the rich dish from being brought in from out of state.

California’s ban on the delicacy, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, was challenged in court by out-of-state foie gras producers who said they lost nearly one-third of their total sales when the prohibition took effect.

A federal appeals court eventually upheld the prohibition. But on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson decided for the plaintiffs, which include farmers in Canada and New York and a restaurant. They had challenged part of the law that banned liver produced out of state from being sold.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press