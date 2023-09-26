Fra’ Mani Wins Five Medals at The World Charcuterie Awards, Besting All U.S. and Italian Competitors

Berkeley, CA – Fra’ Mani , the United States’ most decorated artisan salumi maker, announces that five of its products have won medals at the inaugural World Charcuterie Awards in London, including a Gold for Toscano, which also awarded “Best in Class – Salami.”

The company also garnered bronze medals for its Salametto Piccante, Calabrese, Nostrano, and Spicy Capicollo in a competition that featured 400 entrants from 17 countries.

Fra’ Mani was one of only two American companies to medal, and won more than any Italian company.

Founder Paul Bertolli stated, “We welcomed this opportunity to have our products pitted against the world’s best. The results should put to rest the myth that salami and other salumi made in Italy are inherently superior purely based on provenance. All of our salumi is inspired by the flavors, techniques, traditions, and culture of Italy; just made right here in beautiful Berkeley, California.”

About Fra’ Mani

Founded in 2006 by Master Salumiere and multi-James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Bertolli. Fra’ Mani has a chef-driven mindset that marshals balance, technique and patience to create products that highlight the meat, not mask it. The company’s line of dry-cured salami, cooked salumi and cooked sausages are made with the top 1-2% highest-grade pigs from small family farms. These animals are humanely raised and receive no antibiotics, hormones or artificial ingredients.