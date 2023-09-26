Painterland Sisters Wins NEXTY Award at 2023 Natural Products Expo East

Painterland Sisters  Dairy September 26, 2023

Westfield, PA — Painterland Sisters, a woman and farmer-owned organic, lactose-free skyr yogurt brand, has won a prestigious NEXTY Award at the 2023 Natural Products Expo East, taking place in Philadelphia from September 20-23.  Painterland Sisters won in the category of Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product for their 24oz Plain Organic Skyr Yogurt.

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.  Their goal is to elevate brands and products that are showing up for people and planet. 

“We’re so appreciative of this recognition by the NEXTY Awards. Our main focus as a business is to produce organic, nutrient-dense products that have a big impact, so to be recognized for excellence at Expo East signifies that our mission resonates with others,” said Painterland Sisters co-founder Hayley Painter.

Painterland Sisters’ organic skyr yogurt goes beyond combating nutrient deficiencies. It’s dedicated to building a sustainable future that positively impacts the environment, animals, communities, and dairy farmers by utilizing sustainably and transparently sourced milk.

“We’re really proud of the work we do! Our product provides a platform to have important conversations around sustainable dairy, nutrition, and the importance of supporting family farms,” added Hayley.

Launched in 2022, Painterland Sisters is on a mission to connect consumers with the direct source of their food, the farmer, while restoring the health of the land, communities and people by utilizing organic regenerative agriculture practices.  In its first 12 months of business, Painterland Sisters achieved $1.3 million in sales and is on track to hit $3.5 million in top-line sales this year. Their yogurt is now in almost 2,000 locations nationwide, in 49 states. Painterland Sisters recently launched a WeFunder campaign with the goal of scaling their business and expanding their reach to provide nutrient-dense food from real sustainable farmers for everyone to enjoy.

About the NEXTY Awards

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.  Entering your product for a NEXTY Award gives natural food brands unprecedented exposure to New Hope Network’s editorial team and unique recognition at Expo East 2023.

About Painterland Sisters

Sisters and farmers Stephanie and Hayley Painter launched Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt as part of their mission to preserve, showcase and utilize their family’s Pennsylvania organic dairy farm, Painterland Farms.  Painterland Sisters offers healthy, honest and sustainable products that connect consumers to the direct source of their food: the American farmer. Their fourth-generation family-owned and operated farm practices regenerative farming and rotationally graze their cattle on fresh pastures to keep the soil as nutrient-rich as possible. Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt contains billions of probiotics (BB12), is high in protein and calcium, lactose-free and Kosher.  Painterland Sisters is farmer-owned and certified Woman-Owned Business. For more information, please visit https://painterlandsisters.com/ or follow the Painterland Sisters on Instagram and Facebook @painterlandsisters.

Related Articles

Dairy

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Painterland Sisters Dairy February 3, 2023

Paintlerland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt is now available at over 370 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States.  The distribution win is the biggest to date for the Pennsylvania-based, family-owned brand, putting the product on supermarket shelves in 23 states.  Painterland Sisters is a certified woman-owned business on a mission to produce nutrient-rich products while practicing regenerative farming and sustaining the family farm for future generations.

Dairy

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Painterland Sisters Dairy December 8, 2022

Paintlerland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt is now available at over 370 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States.  The distribution win is the biggest to date for the Pennsylvania-based, family-owned brand, putting the product on supermarket shelves in 23 states.  Painterland Sisters is a certified woman-owned business on a mission to produce nutrient-rich products while practicing regenerative farming and sustaining the family farm for future generations. 

Seafood

Kvarøy Arctic Wins Expo East’s 2022 NEXTY Awards For Best New Frozen Product

Kvarøy Arctic Seafood September 22, 2022

Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced “Kwa-ray”), a third-generation family business that sustainably raises Atlantic salmon along Norway’s Arctic Circle, is pleased to announce it has been named winner of Expo East’s NEXTY Awards under the “Best New Frozen Product” category for its Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Hot Dogs. This honor recognizes the most progressive, impactful, and trustworthy products in the natural foods industry. 