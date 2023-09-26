Summer Fresh Salads Unveils Three New Dessert Hummus Flavors Just in Time for Fall

TORONTO – Get ready to embark on a flavour adventure like no other as Summer Fresh® unveils an epic and delicious trio of Dessert Hummus creations just in time to add a touch of sensible indulgence to your autumn celebrations.

Introducing NEW Summer Fresh® Chocolate Brownie Hummus, NEW Summer Fresh® Key Lime Hummus, and NEW Summer Fresh® Pumpkin Pie Hummus. These Dessert Hummus flavours aren’t just a snack; they’re a journey into the world of healthy sweets, designed to add a dash of fun and flair to your snacking moments. This is where every bite is a burst of joy!

All three Dessert Hummus creations are crafted with high-quality ingredients, ensuring a delightful dessert experience that not only indulges your sweet tooth but also leaves you feeling delightfully nourished.

Summer Fresh® Chocolate Brownie Hummus, where cocoa meets the wholesome charm of Canadian chickpeas. It’s a decadent delight, perfect for your dessert platter or as a hazelnut spread alternative. This hummus in a cannoli shell will change your dessert game. Indulge in love at first bite.

Summer Fresh® Key Lime Hummus is ready to zest up your snacking. The perfect blend of key lime flavours and wholesome chickpeas. It’s a refreshing twist that pairs fabulously with graham crackers and shortbread cookies.

Summer Fresh® Pumpkin Pie Hummus captures the essence of fall’s favourite dessert. Crafted from chickpeas, brown sugar, and pumpkin puree, it’s a tantalizing treat that tastes just like Pumpkin Pie. Pair it with your favorite cookie or ginger snap to savour the flavours of the season.

“With our new Dessert Hummus flavours, we’ve blended the love for classic desserts with the wholesome goodness of hummus. It’s a testament to our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries and delighting our customers”- Says Susan Niczowski CEO and President of Summer Fresh® Salads.

Tip: Add a dash of fun to your fruit platter by using all three NEW Summer Fresh® dessert hummus flavours! Mix and match for a tasty trio!

Dessert Hummus, Smart Choice, Sensational Taste!

These exclusive, in demand Summer Fresh® Dessert Hummus flavours can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.