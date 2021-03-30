Sabra Dipping Company Issues Limited Voluntary Recall of a Single SKU of Classic Hummus

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC announced that, in partnership with the FDA, it is voluntarily recalling approximately 2,100 cases of 10 oz Classic Hummus because it was potentially contaminated with Salmonella, that was discovered by a routine screen of a single tub by the FDA. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, February 10, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight with a “Best Before” date of April 26.

The voluntary recall is limited only to 10 oz Classic Hummus. No other Sabra products are affected by this recall. This product was distributed to 16 states. The product is over halfway through its shelf life. It’s unlikely you’ll find this product on the shelf. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled product is listed below. Consumers can find time stamp and “Best Before” date on the top of each package.

UPC Item Best Before PRODUCTION DATE/TIME STAMP 300067 Classic Hummus, 10oz 4/26/21 On: Feb 10

Between: 18:00:27 and 23:49:00

The product was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday – Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.sabrahummusrecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer for product reimbursement.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.