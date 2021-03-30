Blossom Your Spring and Easter Recipes into Something Abso-Ketotally Creatively Delicious with Folios Cheese Wraps

Edison, NJ – As the days grow longer and flowers start to bloom, spring is sprung and we are celebrating the returning warmth of the sun with some deliciously creative Folios Cheese Wraps® recipes. If you follow a keto or low-carb diet, you know just how hard it is to stay on track, especially during the spring holiday season, while also eating fun foods that you truly love to eat. Can’t eat sugar, carbs, or your favorite foods, such as wraps, chips, and pizza anymore? Folios Cheese Wraps® are your new best friends and can be wrapped, stuffed, rolled, melted, crisped, and baked into some ahhhhh-mazing, drool-worthy Abso-Ketototally delicious creative recipes.

Folios Cheese Wraps® are keto-approved, lightly baked sheets of cheese that can be used for so much more than your typical wrap. Yes, you read that right: wraps that are made of 100 percent all-natural cheese and are lactose and gluten-free, made without wheat, starch, fillers or added sugar and are only 1g of carbs! They are the first and only keto-approved cheese wrap on the market and #1 cheese wrap nationwide, becoming a staple in the kitchens of the keto, allergy-friendly, and low-carb diet communities and for anyone looking to shake things up for a deliciously creative, convenient, and cheesy twist to enjoy cheese in any recipe, every day.

Folios Cheese Wraps® are available in three exciting flavors: Jarlsberg®, Parmesan, and Cheddar. Since true keto products must be low-carb and high in protein and fat, with 13g of protein and only 1g of carbs, Folios® has you covered and is a wonderful alternative to wraps, tortillas, and many other high-carb foods. Folios® can be crisped to make a savory taco shell, cheese bowl, pizza, or chips, melted into a mouthwatering burrito, enchilada, or omelet, rolled into a low-carb wrap, folded into a keto lasagna, or eaten straight out of the package as a low-carb, high-protein delicious cheese snack.

We love seeing all of the creative ways or Community uses Folios®, so we want to know: #HowDoYouFolios?

Looking for some delicious, low-carb recipes for spring and Easter and recipe inspiration? Check out recipes created by both us and our amazing community here.

KETO CHURRO BERRIES & CREAM BOWL

Loving Keto, but not loving the lack of sweets? Look no further!

We’ve got some sweet and crunchy Keto breakfast or dessert recipes that you will LOVE!

Created by our friend @cookiterica!

Check out the our other sweet treats here.

Watch how to make this Keto Churro Bowl here.

INGREDIENTS

Makes 1 Bowl

1 Parmesan Folios cheese wrap®

1 sliced strawberry

Small handful of blueberries

Small handful of pomegranates

Sugar-free whipped cream

Dash of cinnamon

Dash of monk fruit

DIRECTIONS

Set your oven to 375 degrees Season your Folios parmesan wrap with cinnamon and monk fruit sweetener. Cook wrap for 6 minutes for a softer churro bowl and 8 minutes for a harder churro bowl. Take out of oven and let the wrap cool and harden over a bowl to take its shape for a few minutes. Once hardened, fill your parmesan Folios churro bowl with sugar-free whipped cream, strawberries, pomegranates, and blueberries and top with more cinnamon. Enjoy!

Keto Avocado Lunch “Toast”

We heard a rumor: cheese is the new bread.

Sorry, bread, but our cheesy Folios avocado “toast” is all the buzz.

Check out our other Avocado Toast recipes here.

INGREDIENTS

Makes 4 pieces of toast

1 Folios cheese wraps®

1 avocado

6 slices of bacon

¼ cut tomato

Dash of salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

Make Folios “toast” by crisping 1 Folios Wrap for 1 -1.5 minutes in a microwave or until golden and crispy. Once cooled, cut into quarters to make 4 pieces of cheese toast. Slice 1 whole avocado and spread throughout the 4 pieces of Folios toast. Top with tomato, bacon, and seasoning.

“The first ever 100 percent cheese wrap— Folios Cheese Wraps® continues to be a huge hit with consumers looking for healthy wrap alternatives,” says Valerie Liu, Marketing Manager at Norseland. “We are so inspired by our ever-growing community and all of the creative ways they are using Folios in their kitchens, from pot stickers to crepes to keto sushi.”

Folios Cheese Wraps® is available online and in stores across the US. They can be found in a 10-count pack at Costco for $8.99 and all other retailers nationwide in a 4-count pack with prices ranging from $4.99 to $5.99.

To purchase online, go to: https://shop.norseland.com/folios

For stores locations, go to: https://www.cheesefolios.com/where-to-buy/

About Folios ®

Folios Cheese Wraps® make delicious, keto-approved recipes without the fear of eating too many macros. To learn more about Folios Cheese Wraps® ™ and get recipe inspiration, visit the website at www.cheesefolios.com or become a part of the Folios community on Instagram (@FoliosCheeseWraps) and Facebook (@FoliosCheeseWraps). Share your favorite Folios™ recipes on social media and use #HowDoYouFolios #FoliosCheeseWraps for a chance to be featured on our website recipe page & social media channels. We love our Folios Community!