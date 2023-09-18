Ithaca Hummus Becomes the First and Only Hummus Brand to Earn Glyphosate Residue Free Certification from the Detox Project 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ithaca Hummus, a leader in fresh, clean-ingredient dips, today announced that its popular hummus line is now certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project, a research organization encouraging transparency in the food and supplement industries. All nine unique flavors of Ithaca Hummus received the clean certification: Grillo’s Pickles, Roasted Red Pepper, Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Everyone Bagel, Lemon Beet, Buffalo Ranch, and Kalamata Olive.

“Ithaca Hummus is one of the leading brands when it comes to transparency, which is exactly what consumers are starting to demand of their products,” noted Henry Rowlands, director, The Detox Project. “The fact that Ithaca Hummus’ products do not contain the world’s most used weedkiller is a wonderful sign of how clean their supply chain is. Glyphosate Residue Free certification is currently one of the fastest growing certifications in the natural products space in the U.S. and Canada, as consumers are becoming much more aware of the damage this chemical can do to their health and to the environment.”

In 2015, The World Health Organization named glyphosate, the most-commonly used herbicide globally and often found in products made of oats, wheat or pulses, a probable human carcinogen. Recognizing the need for consumer education and transparency, The Detox Project bestows its Glyphosate Residue Free certification on products that have no glyphosate residues down to government-recognized limits of detection, and that test at lower levels than default maximum residue limits in the EU and Japan, the strictest government limits in the world. The annual certification attests that a product has gone through glyphosate testing by third-party, ISO-certified laboratories at least three times a year. In addition to the finished product testing by The Detox Project, Ithaca Hummus tests for residue in its supply chain, to ensure it’s delivering the cleanest product possible to consumers.

“Since launching in 2013, we have vowed to use only the freshest, best ingredients in our products, and that’s something we will never compromise on,” said Chris Kirby, CEO and Founder of Ithaca Hummus. “Our consumers know they can trust that our products are clean, and this certification is another proof point of our commitment to quality, flavor-forward food. We wear this seal from The Detox Project proudly.”

Ithaca Hummus products are plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients. As an alternative to chemical preservatives, Ithaca controls the food safety of its products using a process called High Pressure Processing (HPP), helping to preserve the nutrients and flavor of each ingredient. Ithaca’s products are also free from stabilizers, binders, additives, and emulsifiers.

About Ithaca Hummus

Created in 2013 by chef Chris Kirby, Ithaca started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market and quickly grew to become the fastest-growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers nine chef-inspired hummus varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors—Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Buffalo Ranch, Everyone Bagel, and Grillo’s Pickles—and Salsas in Mild, Medium and Hot! Ithaca can be found in over 8,200 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Stop and Shop, CVS, Gelson’s and more. For more information, visit www.IthacaHummus.com.