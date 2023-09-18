Atalanta’s Demedici Group Expands Galician Conservas Portomar Tinned Seafood Selection

Elizabeth, NJ — DeMedici is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty tinned seafood items in their exclusive Conservas Portomar line from Galicia: Small Sardines in Olive Oil, Smoked Mussels, and a unique Tapas Kit of three products have been added to their selection.

Bordered to the north by the Cantabrian Sea and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean, Galicia's more than one thousand miles of coastline are dotted with rías, or estuaries, beautiful flooded coastal valleys. These waters are among the richest on the planet when it comes to their bounty of fish and shellfish. In Vilagarcía, the heart of the Ria de Arousa, famous for preserving some of the world's finest seafood, Portomar crafts products with 100% natural ingredients, without additives or preservatives. Their three new products join an esteemed collection of mussels, tuna, razor clams, octopus, and more.

Portomar’s Tapas Kit is the first multi-tinned trio in one set. The Tapas Kit makes serving an elegant appetizer set from one package easy. This one of a kind collection of smoked mussels, small sardines, and squid in tins makes for hassle-free entertaining in one single product. Small Sardines in Olive Oil shine in canapés served with slices of bright tomato; they’re also wonderfully flavorful in pâtés, salads, and Spanish tortillas. Smoked Mussels in Olive Oil are premium mussels fried in olive oil after a delicate process of natural smoking. The process imparts a unique texture, flavor, and color. These are delicious right out of the tin or on a slice of crusty baguette.

Tinned seafood is having a moment in the spotlight. According to research from IRI Worldwide, a data, analytics, and insights provider, sales of canned fish increased by 5% in 2022. Premium tinned fish and shellfish offers many benefits to consumers. The price point is incredibly reasonable compared to fresh fish, and being shelf-stable allows for considerable convenience. The product also boasts powerful health benefits. Eating fish, especially those containing omega-3 fatty acids, is a hallmark recommendation of the Mediterranean diet. Seafood is an excellent source of Vitamin D and calcium. It’s also a sustainable protein choice—good for our bodies and the environment. Chefs and home cooks are embracing the joys of tinned fish, which are versatile and easy to transform into a restaurant-worthy spread.

Combined with DeMedici’s Ortiz tuna and anchovy collection from the Basque Coast of Spain DeMedici now offers one of the most well-rounded selections of canned fish and seafood from the key regions of Spain.

Contact your Atalanta Sales Person for more information and to learn about a special promotion on all Conservas Portomar products until September 30, 2023.