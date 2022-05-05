Atalanta Launches Snowdonia Cheese Company’s Truffle Trove, an Extra Mature Cheddar Combined with Italian Black Summer Truffle

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is thrilled to announce that award-winning cheese producer Snowdonia Cheese Company is expanding its range of cheeses with the indulgent Truffle Trove. Inspired by the sun-drenched forests of the Italian countryside and lush greenery of North Wales, this luxurious combination of Italian Black Summer truffles and extra mature Cheddar is an enchanting new addition to Atalanta’s premium offerings.

Taste-tested and graded by the Snowdonia Cheese experts and enrobed in pure white wax, this extra aged Cheddar has a distinctive, earthy aroma and perfectly balanced flavor. Milder than the winter variety, the Italian Black Summer truffle presents undertones of wild mushroom and hazelnut, leading to notes of garlic. Perfect with Pinot Noir or a dry sparkling white such as Champagne, Truffle Trove is the star attraction of any cheese board when paired with plain crackers or crusty sourdough bread.

“We’re very excited for the U.S. launch of Truffle Trove,” says Atalanta Brand Marketing Manager Katie Baldwin, “Snowdonia has so many beloved, award-winning flavored cheeses that can completely transform any occasion. This new truffle has a special umami flavor that can’t be missed.”

Black Summer truffles have grown for centuries among Italy’s Holm oaks and hazelnut woods. Hidden up to 30cm beneath the ground, these rare and precious treasures are not easy to find – so truffle-hunting is an art form in itself. Snowdonia’s latest flavorful cheese is a testament to their passion, determination, and mastery of fiercely protected techniques that have been passed down through the generations.

Snowdonia Cheese Company, a family business run by the sons of third-generation dairy farmers in North Wales, produces a range of award-winning, handcrafted cheeses, including the Black Bomber extra mature Cheddar and the Red Storm vintage Red Leicester. All cheeses in this range are suitable for vegetarians. Reach out to your Atalanta sales representative to learn more or place a pre-order!