Kylie Mount Named to Chamber Alliance of Mason County’s Future Five

Ludington, Michigan – Kylie Mount, manager of sales and business development at FloraCraft®, was named to the 2023 Future Five class by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.

The accolade recognizes five professionals, ages 21-40, who are currently influencing the growth, prosperity and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.

“It is incredibly moving to be recognized as a positive changemaker in my community,” said Mount. “I appreciate my team’s support in allowing me to grow within the organization and pursue my education. Our executive leadership has especially aided in my personal and professional development. Looking to the future, I hope to find more opportunities to encourage the development of young professionals in Mason County.”

Mount joined FloraCraft full-time in 2022 as a sales and development lead and was promoted in January 2023 to a sales and business development manager, where she oversees the foam manufacturer’s craft channel accounts – including Michaels, Hobby Lobby and JOANN– and identifies new business opportunities. She is also a member of the internal FUNN committee, which coordinates employee engagement activities such as the annual picnic and Christmas luncheon. She had previously had an internship with FloraCraft during the summer of 2019.

In her free time, Mount volunteers at her alma mater – Mason County Central High School in Scottville. Using her experience as a collegiate track and field athlete, Mount helps inspire the next generation of student athletes in the high school’s track and basketball programs.

“It is inspiring to have Kylie be recognized for this well-deserved award,” Steve Carlson, President and CEO of FloraCraft said. “In just the few years she’s been a part of the FloraCraft team, Kylie has demonstrated her leadership skills and drive, motivating her team and serving as a great role model in the community. She exemplifies FloraCraft’s supportive culture that fosters development and community-building at all levels.”

Mount holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and sales from Grand Valley State University and is currently obtaining an executive MBA from Michigan State University, where she expects to graduate in April 2025.

She and her fellow honorees were recognized at the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner Sept. 13 at the Lake House in Ludington.

About FloraCraft

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the floral and craft industries. From its headquarters in Ludington, Michigan FloraCraft and its 200+ employees provide innovative, American-made products to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby and other leading retailers. Founded after World War II, FloraCraft is a family-owned business success story built by owner and Chairman Lee Schoenherr, who is dedicated to protecting American jobs. For more information, visit www.floracraft.com.