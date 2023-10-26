Fromage from Europe Makes Macaroni and Cheese ‘a la Française’

EW YORK – Warm, indulgent macaroni and cheese is a beloved American classic, particularly as the autumn and winter seasons approach. Fromage from Europe is delighted to share suggestions and recipes to add a touch of French je ne sais quoi to this American comfort food!

Regarded worldwide for its fine cheesemaking, Europe is home to thousands of cheese producers dedicated to crafting products of the highest standards of quality, taste, diversity and tradition. Discover the rich flavors of fine cheesemaking by incorporating European fromage in your favorite recipes. French cheeses can range from hard to crumbly to soft and creamy. Experiment with different cheese combinations to create your perfect recipe.

Hard and semi-hard cheeses like Comté PDO, Mimolette and Emmental will melt beautifully in your favorite mac and cheese recipes.

Comté : Creamy, sweet and salty all at once, this sophisticated cheese is the most popular PDO cheese in France.

: Creamy, sweet and salty all at once, this sophisticated cheese is the most popular PDO cheese in France. Emmental : Sweet-salty flavor and smooth texture, known for its characteristic holes.

: Sweet-salty flavor and smooth texture, known for its characteristic holes. Mimolette: Mild and nutty, with a unique bright orange color.

Add soft, creamy cheeses like Camembert, and fresh or Aged Chèvre for a rich, earthy depth of flavor. Try combining these soft cheeses with hard and semi-hard cheeses!

Camembert : Similar to Brie, this soft cheese has a creamy texture and rich, earthy flavor.

: Similar to Brie, this soft cheese has a creamy texture and rich, earthy flavor. Goat Brie : Silky, smooth and decadent with the delicate tang of goat’s milk.

: Silky, smooth and decadent with the delicate tang of goat’s milk. Aged Chèvre: Mild yet tangy and complex with an enticing dual texture.

About Fromage From Europe

The Fromage from Europe Marketing Council is composed of French dairy farmers and cheese firms. It is led by The French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL) and by The French Goat Milk Producers and Processors Association (ANICAP). The Council’s mission is to create awareness about the variety of European and French cheese available on the US market and the multiple ways that American consumers can incorporate them into their diets, their recipes and their lifestyles.

The council develops national and regional programs to build awareness and demand for European and French cheese throughout the United States and the world. Their goal is to create an appealing impression of imported Fromage from Europe that sets them apart as a unique group and strengthens their competitive position in the growing specialty cheese category.

Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.