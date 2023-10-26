Hawthorne Creek Creamery Works With Florida Farm Bureau to Donate Meals to Families in Need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Farm Bureau awarded Feeding Florida $100,000 to combat hunger while supporting Florida farmers and ranchers statewide. Hawthorne Creek Creamery donated more than 1,800 pounds of cheese to the Feeding Florida Food Bank as part of the effort.

The donation allowed Feeding Florida to purchase 24,815 pounds of Florida-grown product for all nine of its Feeding Florida food banks. The donation totaled the equivalent of 20,679 meals.

The contribution supported product purchases in five categories of the USDA MyPlate to complete a healthy and nutritious diet. These categories included dairy, protein, fruits, vegetables, and fats/oils. Feeding Florida worked to ensure that 100% of the donation directly supported farm families while meeting the needs of food-insecure populations statewide.

