Gwaltney Partners With Roc Solid Foundation for Fourth Year to Build Hope for Kids Fighting Cancer

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Gwaltney® and Roc Solid Foundation will join together for the fourth consecutive year to support kids fighting cancer through the Building On Hope campaign. As part of the initiative, Gwaltney will donate $50,000 which will provide 10 Roc Solid On Demand (ROD) playsets and three Play It Forward playsets to 13 families across the Southeast. Throughout August and September, Gwaltney will gather volunteers — from company employees to retailer partners — to construct Play It Forward playsets in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“The Gwaltney brand has been a proud supporter of Roc Solid Foundation since 2017, and it is our honor to continue to assist them in building hope for kids fighting pediatric cancer,” said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Gwaltney at Smithfield Foods. “Gwaltney has always believed in giving back to the community and as a family-centric brand, supporting the ROD and Play It Forward programs allows us to do our part to help these families.”

Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization, focuses on two major initiatives: surprising kids with brand new backyard playsets and providing Ready Bags filled with supplies to families when they first hear the devastating news that their child has cancer. The organization’s newest endeavor, Roc Solid On Demand, provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer wherever they live. The organization has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009.

“During the pandemic, we had to pivot to be able to continue our mission to build hope for kids fighting cancer. Partnering with Gwaltney for the fourth year allows us to continue to reach families during these unprecedented times,” said Roc Solid Foundation’s Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. “Gwaltney has helped us continue to love and serve the families who need an extra ounce of hope.“

For more information about the partnership or to follow Gwaltney Building On Hope, find the brand on Facebook or visit Gwaltneyfoods.com. Gwaltney is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Gwaltney

Founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, Va., Gwaltney has made the promise to create delicious and affordable food with a variety of bacon, hot dogs, lunchmeats, and sausage. This dedication proves why Gwaltney Great Dogs are America’s number one chicken franks and Gwaltney Great Bologna is America’s number one chicken bologna. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com or follow us on Facebook.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation is a nonprofit based in Chesapeake, Va. that builds hope for families fighting pediatric cancer. Founded by pediatric cancer survivor Eric Newman, the organization is best known for surprising kids fighting cancer with backyard playsets and providing Roc Solid Ready Bags to families when they first hear the news of their child’s diagnosis. For more information, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.