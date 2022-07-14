Hand-Crafting Cheese for a Century: Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Turns 100

THERESA — Widmer’s Cheese Cellars is celebrating their 100-year anniversary of being in business making artisan, hand-crafted cheeses this year.

“It means a lot to our family. Since it’s been in the family … we just want to try to carry on that tradition as long as possible,” said Vice President of Operations Joseph “Joey” Widmer Jr. “Since my great-grandfather started making cheese in 1922 we’ve been trying to stick to the traditional, hand-crafted, artisan ways of making cheese.”

Widmer Jr. is the fourth generation of Widmers to become a part of the family business. When his great-grandfather, John Widmer, came to Wisconsin, he had to have a job lined up to be able to leave Switzerland. According to Widmer Jr, Widmer accepted a cheesemaking apprenticeship in Greenwood, Wisconsin when he was 18. After years as an apprentice and then cheese maker, Widmer purchased a cheese factory in Theresa in 1922.

