Matterhorn Alpine Cheddar Cheese from Widmer’s Cheese Cellars

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc. Matterhorn Alpine Cheddar Cheese is our homestead cheddar with a blend of select Alpine cultures added for the most unique tasting cheddar on the market. Aged for a minimum of 8 months.

The Widmer family has been handcrafting Cheddar since 1922 in small batches using original family recipes. In recent years, our Cheddars have more age to satisfy the palate of the distinctive, artisan-style cheese lover. Original family recipes and select cultures (with no shortcuts) gives our Cheddars a more sophisticated and complex flavor profile. Widmer still washes the Cheddar curds before salting and placing in forms to lower the amount of lactose, which reduces bitterness in the final product. Our super aged Cheddars have an intense flavor with hints of caramel and are known for being very smooth without the bitterness associated with some aged Cheddars. Also available with jalapeño peppers.

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Cheddar can be purchased in 7 Ounce Pieces, 1 Pound Pieces, 5 Pound pieces, and 40 Pound Blocks.

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars

888.878.1107

www.widmerscheese.com.