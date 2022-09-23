Royal Van Zanten Wins Eight Awards During SAF

Sunny Lady elected Best in Class by American Floral Industry

Royal Van Zanten takes home eight awards for seven varieties

Sunny Lady, a large yellow alstroemeria won a blue ribbon and as well the title ‘Best in Class’ in the outstanding varieties competition. The competition is held yearly during the annual convention of the Society of American Florists. The event brings together leading members of the floral industry in Orlando, Florida from September 6 – 8.

Royal Van Zanten’s new flower Astronova® was appreciated as well. The newly introduced flower received two awards in the ‘Other Flowers’ category: Astronova® Merak was decorated with a Blue Ribbon, which is given to the flowers that score in the top 10 %. Astronova® Gemma received a Red Ribbon (top 20%) in the ‘other flowers’ category.

Marketing manager Rob van der Helm said “Thanks to great quality in breeding over the last years, we were able to enter several great novelties into this competition. This recognition by the American Floral Industry is a clear sign that we are on the right track. We are celebrating our 160th anniversary this year and are here to stay.”

