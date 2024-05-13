Hormel Foods Announces Appointment of Colleen Batcheler as Senior Vice President, External Affairs & General Counsel

AUSTIN, Minn., — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced that Colleen Batcheler has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, external affairs & general counsel.

In this critical role, Batcheler will oversee the organization’s global Legal and External Affairs function, including corporate governance and securities, M&A, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, and legislative and regulatory affairs. She will report directly to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Colleen to Hormel Foods as our new general counsel. She has a wealth of experience both inside and outside the food space and will bring invaluable insights to our company,” Snee said. “With her track record of success, she will play a pivotal role in driving the company forward and helping us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Batcheler brings more than 25 years of legal expertise to Hormel Foods, including 16 years as a general counsel. Her extensive tenure as a general counsel equips her with a deep understanding of navigating complex legal landscapes, which will serve the company well. Most recently, Batcheler served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Hertz Global Holdings, a global vehicle rental company.

About Colleen Batcheler

Before joining Hertz, Batcheler served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America’s leading branded food companies. During her 16-year tenure with the organization, she helped transform the company from an international food conglomerate with a heavy focus on commodity businesses into a North America-focused pure play branded food company.

Colleen earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the State University of New York College at Fredonia, New York. She also serves as an independent director of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and serves on its Nominating & Governance Committee.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company’s list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.