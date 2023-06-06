Hormel Foods Brings Together Multiple Brands with Introduction of Columbus Handcrafted Charcuterie Board

Hormel Foods Corporation Deli June 6, 2023

COLUMBUS® Manufacturing, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, announces the introduction of the Handcrafted Charcuterie Board available exclusively at Walmart.

HAYWARD, Calif. — COLUMBUS® Manufacturing, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, announces the introduction of the Handcrafted Charcuterie Board available exclusively at Walmart. The new Handcrafted Charcuterie Board features a carefully curated and generous selection of meats, cheese, crackers, dried fruit, chocolate, and other delicious accompaniments along with instructions and tips that customers can use to put together an impressive charcuterie board for their guests.

In addition to featuring premium COLUMBUS® Italian Dry Salami, COLUMBUS® Calabrese Salami and COLUMBUS® Prosciutto, the board includes white cheddar cheese, a merlot cheese wedge, dried apricots, dried mangos, olives, five seed and sea salt flatbread crackers, sea salt & olive oil sourdough flatbread bites, cracker rounds, CORN NUTS® Original, fig spread and JUSTIN’S® Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

The kit has everything needed to build an impressive charcuterie board, including expert advice from Evan Inada, COLUMBUS® Craft Meats charcuterie director. Purchasers can scan a QR code on the product to receive instructional videos, serving tips and beverage pairing recommendations.

The board also includes ingredients to create several “Perfect Charcuterie Bites,” irresistible, perfectly balanced combinations of meat, cheese, acid and crunch, which awaken and engage all the taste buds in a single bite.

Customers have the choice of a grab-and-go option, where they can assemble the ingredients themselves, or they can order a pre-assembled board through the Walmart app, on Walmart.com or at the deli counter of their local Walmart store. Both versions of the kit retail for $50.00 and are available for pick up. For more information, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com

ABOUT COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS
Founded in 1917, Columbus® Manufacturing is the number one Italian deli meats brand in the United States. Its award-winning Italian salami and deli meats are available at food retailers nationwide. Columbus®  Manufacturing is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, COLUMBUS®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. . The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on the “100 Best Corporate Citizens” list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

