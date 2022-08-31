Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

The Makers of the Hormel Natural Choice Brand Launch New Product to Spice Up Sandwiches and Charcuterie Boards

Hormel Foods Corporation Meat & Poultry June 13, 2022

The makers of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® products, a lunchtime favorite and tasty solution for any mealtime, announced its newest product, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni. Created specifically to help consumers satisfy their pepperoni cravings and guarantee a 100 percent natural* and flavor-forward experience. The versatility of HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Sandwich Pepperoni creates endless shared food opportunities with family and friends from snacking to mealtime.

Deli

The Makers of the NATURAL CHOICE Brand Partner with BBQ Legend Moe Cason for the Launch of the 2021 “Good Feeds Us All Tour” Across America

Hormel Foods Corporation Deli June 24, 2021

The initial leg of the tour will include stops in St. Paul, Des Moines and Kansas City, Mo., and will include visits to community centers to provide monetary donations, Natural Choice® product donations and complimentary boxed lunches provided by Hy-Vee for those in need. The tour also includes free public sampling events at various grocery retailers in the Twin Cities as well as others in each region.