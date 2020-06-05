Hormel’s $ 1B Debt Deal Sees Demand Amid COVID-19 Battle at Meat Processing Plants

Joy Wiltermuth, MarketWatch Deli June 5, 2020

Hormel Foods Corp.’s $1 billion corporate bond deal flew off the shelves on Thursday, even as the pork giant and other meat processors work to tamp down COVID-19 infections at their processing plants.

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel HRL, 0.35% was able to trim its borrowing costs on the single tranche of 10-year bonds, rated A1 by Moody’s and A by S&P, reflecting robust interest from investors for the company’s debt deal.

The bonds cleared at a 1.83% yield, after pricing was cut by 33 basis points to 102 basis points above risk-free Treasurys during the course of the day, according to a person with direct knowledge of the dealings.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MarketWatch

