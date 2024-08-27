How to Reduce Cross-Contamination in Deli Meat Processing Facility 

Reach for Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer

Best Sanitizers, Inc. reminds industry professionals that one of its key products, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, well known throughout the food processing industry as an effective surface sanitizer, cleaner and disinfectant is designed to help reduce cross-contamination in food processing facilities across the United States and Canada.

Alpet® D2 is an ideal choice for retail delis, offering a reliable sanitation solution, especially for behind-the–counter use. Its efficient design ensures quick and thorough sanitation of surfaces and tools, maintaining a clean and safe food preparation area. This product helps deli staff uphold high hygiene standards, providing customers with confidence in safety and quality of their food.

Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer is an alcohol-based (58% IPA/Quat formula) surface sanitizer that is ready-to-use, highly evaporative, and ideal for water sensitive equipment. It is recommended for use as a cleaner and sanitizer on hard, non-porous food surfaces and food contact surfaces such as conveyors, belts, driers, blanchers, roasters, refrigerators, freezers, hoppers, extruders, fillers, blenders, meat/cheese/deli slicers, choppers, dicers, grinders, and much more.

Alpet® D2 is user friendly and designed for versatility; available in different configurations such as 1-quart bottles, 5-gallon pails, and 50-gallon drums. Surface Sanitizing Wipes are also available in a heavy duty 90-count and 160-count medium duty for a variety of surfaces including stainless steel, rubber, plastic, and more, such as: conveyors, floors, walls, tables, chairs, cabinets, troughs, carts, forklifts, tires, pallet jacks, plastic pallets, plastic surfaces, glazed ceramic, chrome, stainless steel, aluminum, laminated surfaces and other related hard, non-porous surfaces. Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer’s effective formulation helps users maintain food environments that remain hygienic and compliant with regulatory standards. Food processing professionals can request a free sample of Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer and Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer by visiting https://www.bestsanitizers.com/ or calling 888-225-3267. Food Safety is our Business.