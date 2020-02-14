Deli Meat Sales Sliced by Organic, Artisanal Brands

The cold cut counter may have to up its game to make ends meet as more U.S. consumers shun processed foods.

Fewer shipments of deli meat, bacon and cheese helped drag sales down 5.1% to $6.5 billion at the end of last year for Oscar Mayer parent Kraft Heinz. Waning consumer interest in for foods such as ketchup, boxed macaroni-and-cheese and frozen dinners may be among the culprits resulting in less distribution in grocery stores.

While Americans have long loved the humble deli sandwich, a number of consumers are cutting back on processed cold cuts such as sliced turkey, ham and roast beef and trying to build a healthier diet.



To read the rest of the story, please go to: FOXBusiness