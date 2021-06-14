Deli Meat Market to Grow by USD $86.89B

Technavio Research Deli June 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Technavio has been monitoring the deli meat market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the deli meat market.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Technavio Research

Related Articles

Deli

Global Deli Meat Market 2019-2023

Technavio Deli February 18, 2019

“The global organic meat market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Several major players in the market have been focusing on strengthening their presence in the organic meat segment to meet the rising demand,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.