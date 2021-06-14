Deli Meat Market to Grow by USD $86.89B

NEW YORK — Technavio has been monitoring the deli meat market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the deli meat market.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Technavio Research