Henri-Hutin to Invest in Highly Flexible Production Facility at the Dieue-sur-Meuse Cheese Factory Location

The Henri-Hutin cheese factory at the Dieue-sur-Meuse location is making an investment in the double-digit millions over the next few years to create a highly flexible production facility. Thus Henri-Hutin takes a pioneering role in sustainability within the Hochland Group.

Since 2018, the cheeses have been produced exclusively with VLOG-certified cow’s milk and are therefore GMO-free. Among other things, the product range includes cheeses from goat milk, which was supplemented in December 2020 with cheese made from French organic whole milk. In 2021, Henri-Hutin’s focus is on ensuring animal welfare. For this reason, cheese made from pasture milk has been added to the product portfolio. Pasture milk includes milk from cows that graze on pasture for at least 6 hours a day and for a minimum of 120 days a year. In addition, the factory will receive new reception tanks to process all future milk types and facilitate administrative work for the employees.

This investment will enable us to strengthen our position towards sustainability, animal welfare, highest quality standards and provide the market with a new variety of cheese products.